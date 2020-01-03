Masses shocked as Bihar tableau to miss R-Day parade at Rajpath for fourth time

PATNA: People in Bihar are shocked over rejection of the tableau idea put forward by the state government for the Republic Day parade.

The reason for their shock is that it is for the fourth time in a row that they will see their state not representing at the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath, New Delhi.

The state government this time had suggested the theme of green campaign nicknamed “Jal Jivan Hariyali Abhiyan” (JJH) but the selection committee rejected it reportedly on the ground that “it’s not the state subject”.

The government was told to rather focus on state culture and heritage, and send another theme but it showed no interest.

As such, the state government headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar has launched a massive JJH campaign across the state and it has even announced to spend Rs24,500 crores on its implementation.

Not only that, the chief minister has also been launching extensive tours of the state for the past one month to make his human chain programme over green campaign a grand success. The programme is scheduled to be held on January 19.

Kumar’s move was widely hailed by Bill Gates, American business magnet and philanthropist.

Given all these developments, the chief minister was sure that his idea would be cleared by the election committee this time but it failed again.

Last time, the selection committee had rejected theme of prohibition campaign. Prior o this, the themes of Chhath puja and Vikramshila University had failed to impress the selection committee.