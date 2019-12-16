The Bihar Post

Masses apprehensive as Citizenship bill protests spread to several Bihar districts

BiharIndia
By TBP Desk
Image courtesy: Social Media
43

PATNA: The continuing protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) has now spread to many parts of Bihar with the residents taking out protest marches on the streets.

Although Patna remained largely peaceful over the issue on Monday, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi held a dharna (sit-in) in Gaya to oppose the Bill. He described it “unconstitutional” and announced to continue his protest until the Bill is withdrawn.

- Sponsored -

In Siwan, hundreds of people took to the streets, shouting slogans against the Prime Minister and Home Minister and blocked roads. Later they burnt effigies of the PM, HM and also Bihar chief minister.

The people joining the protest march termed the CAB and National Register for Citizens (NRC) as threats to nation’s unity and integrity.

You May Like this also

Lalu family drama turns further uglier…

TBP Desk

Lalu family drama turns dirtier as party…

TBP Desk

In Purnia, thousands of people joined a rally against NRC held by CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Addressing the rally, Kanhaiya described NRC as an issued related to Indian Constitution and called upon the masses to be ready to fight for long battle.

Several people who had come to join the rally expressed apprehension of losing their Indian citizenship saying the entire border zone is flood prone area and the floods have caused heavy damage to life, property and documents kept in their thatched homes every year.

Protest marches were also taken out in Gopalganj, Kaimur and Banka districts of Bihar.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5177 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

‘Rabri Devi pushed me out of…

TBP Desk

After supporting #CAB, JD-U vows not to…

TBP Desk

Nitish not in favour of linking CAB with…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,549

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More