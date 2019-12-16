Masses apprehensive as Citizenship bill protests spread to several Bihar districts

PATNA: The continuing protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) has now spread to many parts of Bihar with the residents taking out protest marches on the streets.

Although Patna remained largely peaceful over the issue on Monday, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi held a dharna (sit-in) in Gaya to oppose the Bill. He described it “unconstitutional” and announced to continue his protest until the Bill is withdrawn.

- Sponsored -

In Siwan, hundreds of people took to the streets, shouting slogans against the Prime Minister and Home Minister and blocked roads. Later they burnt effigies of the PM, HM and also Bihar chief minister.

The people joining the protest march termed the CAB and National Register for Citizens (NRC) as threats to nation’s unity and integrity.

In Purnia, thousands of people joined a rally against NRC held by CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Addressing the rally, Kanhaiya described NRC as an issued related to Indian Constitution and called upon the masses to be ready to fight for long battle.

देश के विद्यार्थियों पर पुलिस के दमन और संविधान एवं ग़रीब विरोधी CAB-NRC के खिलाफ आज पूर्णिया(बिहार) की जनता ने अपनी आवाज बुलन्द की। जनता समझ रही है कि उनके असल सवालों को दबाने के लिए यह सरकार उन्हें नागरिकता सिद्ध करने के लिए सरकारी दफ़्तरों के बाहर लाइनों में लगा देना चाहती है। pic.twitter.com/vFZULxKnhZ — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) December 16, 2019

Several people who had come to join the rally expressed apprehension of losing their Indian citizenship saying the entire border zone is flood prone area and the floods have caused heavy damage to life, property and documents kept in their thatched homes every year.

Protest marches were also taken out in Gopalganj, Kaimur and Banka districts of Bihar.