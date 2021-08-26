The Bihar Post

Maoists kill two villagers in Bihar accusing them of being police informers

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Maoists killed father-son duo in Jamui district of Bihar on late Wednesday night, accusing them of being police informers.

Police said an armed of Maoists abducted the victims from their village shortly past midnight, took them to the nearby forests and killed them by slitting open their throats.

According to villagers the rebels also fired some rounds in the air and shouted slogans at the dead of night before vanishing into the jungle despite the victims pleaded innocence.

“It appears the rebels first slip their throats before also shooting them,” a senior police official Dr Rakesh Kumar told the local media.

The police also recovered some handwritten pamphlets from the spot claiming both were done to death for acting as police informers.

The posters also warned of similar consequences to other villagers if they passed on information to the police about their activities in the region.

According to a report in English daily, Maoists have killed at least 20 civilians in the state in the past two years, declaring them to be police informers.

