Maoists call up family to take away body after killing temple priest in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A Hindu priest kidnapped 10 days ago has been murdered by the suspected Maoists in Bihar.

The victim identified as Neeraj Jha had been working as a priest at a Hindu temple located at Shringi Rishi Dham in Lakhisarai district.

On August 23, the suspected Maoists had kidnapped the priest at gun-point and demanded huge ransom from his family victim’s mobile, police said.

As per the reports, the Maoists had demanded a ransom of Rs1 crore (Rs10 million) in lieu of of his safe release.

As the family members expressed their inability to pay such a huge amount, they lowered the ransom amount to Rs50 lakh (Rs5 million) but this amount too was beyond their capacity.

Reports said after killing the priest, the rebels called up his family members and asked them to take away his body. Later, his mutilated body was recovered from the Kajra forest.

Additional district superintendent of police, Lakhisarai, Amritesh Kumar told the media that the police were conducting raids to nab the absconding accused persons.

