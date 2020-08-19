Manjhi ‘desperate’ to return to his mentor Nitish Kumar as EC snatches HAM’s poll symbol

PATNA—Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi’s return to the JD-U has only become a formality now.

Manjhi dropped ample hints about joining the JD-U after he gave total credit to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

- Sponsored -

Manjhi who was pushed out of the JD-U after he revolted against the chief minister in February 2015 said it was only because of the “swift action by the chief minister that the CBI inquiry has been ordered into the case”.

His comments came soon after the Supreme Court approved Bihar government’s order for a CBI probe into the actor death. It was Nitish who had handed over his throne to Manjhi in the past.

However, he faces heavy pressures from the party workers who want him not to merge the HAM with the JD-U, and rather enter into alliance.

For the past two days, anxious party workers have been rushing to Manjhi’s residence and building pressures on him not to merge his party with the JD-U.

But, Manjhi has been desperate to return to the JD-U as the RJD-led Grand Alliance had not been giving any importance to him although he tried hard to put pressures on the latter through the Congress.

That Manjhi’s HAM doesn’t enjoy support base among the masses has been “ratified” by the Election Commission which has confiscated his party’s election symbol of telephone for failing to poll less than four percent votes in previous elections or winning at least two seats under the existing rule.