The Bihar Post

Man who raped employer’s daughter after being removed from job gets life sentence

BiharCrimeIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
rape, life setnece, Patna, Bihar news
1

PATNA—A local court in Bihar has awarded life sentence to a man who raped his employer’s teenaged daughter after being removed from job.

The court of Patna civil court justice Awadhesh Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the convict and asked the state government to pay a compensation of Rs6 lakh to the victim.

You May Like this also

Police enter bride’s bedroom at…

Bihar Post Desk

Indian doctor gives ads in newspapers to…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

The convict Anjay Kumar, a resident of Maner block, was employed as a driver by a local man who belongs to Patliputra police station areas in Patna district.

However, he was removed from job for his drinking habit after which he entered the house of his employer in his absence and raped his teenaged daughter in revenge. The incident had taken place in May 2018.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6637 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Gender ‘changed’ in admit…

Bihar Post Desk

Demand for special status from Centre…

Bihar Post Desk

Chhedi wants BJP chief minister in Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 2,031

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More