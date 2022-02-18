Man who raped employer’s daughter after being removed from job gets life sentence

PATNA—A local court in Bihar has awarded life sentence to a man who raped his employer’s teenaged daughter after being removed from job.

The court of Patna civil court justice Awadhesh Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the convict and asked the state government to pay a compensation of Rs6 lakh to the victim.

The convict Anjay Kumar, a resident of Maner block, was employed as a driver by a local man who belongs to Patliputra police station areas in Patna district.

However, he was removed from job for his drinking habit after which he entered the house of his employer in his absence and raped his teenaged daughter in revenge. The incident had taken place in May 2018.