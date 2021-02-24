Man who killed his three-month-old daughter ends life in police lock-up

PATNA—A man from India’s Bihar state who cruelly killed his three-month-old daughter ended his life by hanging himself in the police lock-up barely, police said.

Police said Shailesh Pandey, a resident of Maujampur village in Saran district, was a drug addict and used to frequently assault his wife under the impact of intoxicants.

According to a complaint registered with the police, the man snatched the baby from her mother’s lap on Monday and killed her by twisting her neck and throttling her. The woman fled her home out of fear after the incident.

Acting on the complaint filed by his wife Renu Devi, the police arrested the accused on Tuesday and put him in the lock-up of Avtar Nagar police station.

“The accused tore the thin strip of the blanket given to him and hanged himself from the ventilator rod of the lockup,” Avatar Nagar police station in-charge Ramchnadra Tiwari told the media on Wednesday.

Police said after hearing his coughing noise he was instantly brought down but died soon after.

“We are investigating how he ended his life with the help of blanket strip,” local district superintendent of police Santosh Kumar told the media on Wednesday.