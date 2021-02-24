The Bihar Post

Man who killed his three-month-old daughter ends life in police lock-up

BiharCrimeOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
daughter killer, girl killer, baby-killer, killer father, suicide, Saran, police lock-up,Bihar, Bihar News
Representational image
Image courtesy: Pexels
52

PATNA—A man from India’s Bihar state who cruelly killed his three-month-old daughter ended his life by hanging himself in the police lock-up barely, police said.

Police said Shailesh Pandey, a resident of Maujampur village in Saran district, was a drug addict and used to frequently assault his wife under the impact of intoxicants.

- Sponsored -

According to a complaint registered with the police, the man snatched the baby from her mother’s lap on Monday and killed her by twisting her neck and throttling her. The woman fled her home out of fear after the incident.

You May Like this also

Siwan residents ahead of others in…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar hospital hiring detective agency…

Bihar Post Desk

Acting on the complaint filed by his wife Renu Devi, the police arrested the accused on Tuesday and put him in the lock-up of Avtar Nagar police station.

“The accused tore the thin strip of the blanket given to him and hanged himself from the ventilator rod of the lockup,” Avatar Nagar police station in-charge Ramchnadra Tiwari told the media on Wednesday.

Police said after hearing his coughing noise he was instantly brought down but died soon after.

“We are investigating how he ended his life with the help of blanket strip,” local district superintendent of police Santosh Kumar told the media on Wednesday.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6069 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Tigress caught after week-long efforts…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar jail preparing noose for first…

Bihar Post Desk

Huge setback for Chirag Paswan as entire…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,437

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More