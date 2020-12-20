The Bihar Post

Man tries to sell wife to brothel after being denied money for drinking

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A man in Bihar tried to sell his wife to a brothel after she refused to pay to him for drinking. Bihar has imposed total liquor ban since 2016.

The accused, a habitual drinker, has been absconding since the incident which took place in Kishanganj district on Saturday.

Reports quoting local media said the man had been doing nothing; instead he would force his wife to part with money for drinking.

On the fateful day too, he tried to snatch money from his wife but she refused. Sometime later, he brought his wife to the local Red Light areas on the pretext of getting a job in Delhi and tried to bargain with the people in the flesh trade.

The woman when realising something fishy raised an alarm after which the local villagers rushed to the spot for help. Finding the villagers gathered on the spot, the accused fled the scene.

The local villagers later reported the matter to the local district superintendent of police Kumar Ashish.

