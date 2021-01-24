Man throws fishing net to catch fish, himself gets entangled inside, dies

PATNA—A man in Bihar died after getting stuck in his own fishing net he had thrown into the river to catch fish.

According to media reports, Rambriksh Sahani, 35, a resident of Bidulia village in Begusarai district, had thrown the fishing net into Burhi Gandak river to catch fishes on Saturday evening.

As ill luck would have it, the man fell into the fishing net accidentally and himself got stuck inside.

His family members launched extensive searches for him after he didn’t return home till late in the evening. Eventually, they found his body entangled in the fishing net on Sunday morning.

The police have recovered his body and sent it for autopsy for local government hospital