Man throws acid on wife’s face after she refuses to bear fifth child

PATNA—A man in Bihar threw acid on his wife after she refused to bear fifth child. The victim has suffered serious burn injuries on her face and has been admitted to a hospital.

The victim, 30, a resident of Silao police station in Nalada district, said she already had four children and didn’t want anymore child.

- Sponsored -

The woman was shocked when she became pregnant again. “I talked to my husband over the issue and wanted abortion but he became angry. In a fit of rage, he threw acid on my face,” the woman told the police.

The woman with severe burn injuries has been admitted to a local government hospital in Nalanda.

“The victim’s face has been disfigured. She will have to undergo plastic surgery to regain her earlier facial appearance,” a doctor treating the victim told the media.

Police said the accused Tabrez Alam has been absconding since the incident. “We are conducting raids to nab the absconding accused. He will be caught soon,” Silao police station in-charge Pawan Kumar told the local media on Saturday.