Man strangulates two-month-old baby girl to death since he wanted a son

RANCHI—A cruel man from Jharkhand strangulated his two-month-old baby girl to death since he wanted a son.

The heart-rending incident took place at Khaira village under Patthalgadha police station in Chatra district on Monday.

Victim’s mother Gayetri Devi told the police that she had gone out to meet nature’s call when her husband and mother-in-law strangulated the baby lying on the cot under the sun.

According to her, both were angry right since the baby was born and would always taunt her for giving birth to a baby girl.

The police have arrested both the accused persons and sent them to jail.