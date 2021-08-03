Man steals baby to fill happiness in life of childless daughter, arrested

PATNA—A man in Bihar stole a 10-month-old baby to bring happiness in the life of his daughter who didn’t have any child.

Yashpal Sharma, a resident of Sheikhpura district, had married his eldest daughter some six years back but she didn’t have any child. This caused her mental agony.

Eventually, he along with his younger daughter Dilkhush Sharma chalked out a plan to steal a baby for his eldest daughter, police said.

On Monday, the father-daughter duo reached a bank riding a bike and found a family carrying a baby in his arm. The daughter lured the baby by offering toffees and fled with him as the family raised an alarm.

Soon, the local residents chased them and recovered the baby. The police have arrested both the man his daughter. Both have been arrested.

“The police have recovered the boy and also arrested the persons accused of stealing the baby. The arrested accused persons are being interrogated,” Patna’s senior superintendent of police Upendra Sharma told the media.

Police said for the past one fortnight, the father-daughter duo had been conducting reckiiee of the hospitals and shanties to lift a baby but failed to succeed in their attempts.