Man shoots wife dead after she refuses to cook food

By TBP Desk
PATNA: A man in Bihar shot dead his young wife after she refused to cook food at home over family dispute.

The shocking incident took place at Pakauli village which falls under Bidupur police station in Vaishali district on Friday.

According to reports, the couple had indulged in bitter quarrel on Thursday over some family matters after which the woman refused to cook food on Friday.

The couple—Sujeet Kumar and Sunita Kumari—had entered into love marriage just four years back, and they had a son and a daughter.

After being told by the family members that meal has not been cooked at home, the man reached home and shot his wife dead with a pistol in a fit of rage.

Reports said after committing the crime, the man fled the scene along with his family members and the dead body.

“We have registered the case and investigation is on,” a local police official Amarendra Kumar told the local media adding the accused persons had been absconding. The police have not recovered the body so far.

Reports said the man had been living with his parents and two sisters which had been the main cause of dispute in the family.

