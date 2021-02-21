Man sentenced to death for rape-murder of nine-year-old girl

PATNA—A local court in Bihar has awarded death penalty to a 20-year-old man for raping and killing a nine-month-old girl last year.

The special court of additional district and sessions judge in Gopalganj district also directed the state government to pay compensation to the victim’s family.

The minor girl was playing with the child of the accused Jai Kishore Shah on August 25, 2000 when the latter sexually assaulted the minor and then killed her.

Police said after murdering the rape victim, the culprit packed her body in a steel box and fled the scene after locking his home. He later confessed to his crime before the police.

This is the second time in quick succession that the Bihar courts have handed death sentence to the rapists.

On February 15, a local court in Patna had handed out death sentence to a private school principal who had sexually assaulted a class five girl student two years back.

The 11-year-old girl was said to have been raped many times by the main accused in his office chamber in the school located in Phulwarisharif locality of Patna after which she became pregnant.

The incident came to light after she complained of abdominal pains and started vomiting at home. She was rushed to a local doctor who said she is pregnant.

A court in Samastipur district on February 20 sentenced 20 year imprisonment to a youth for raping a teenager.