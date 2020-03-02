Man runs tractor lorry over wife after she objects to his second marriage

PATNA—A man in Bihar ran tractor lorry over his wife after she objected to her husband marrying another woman.

The shocking incident took place in Baisi block of Purnia district on Sunday.

According to media reports, Mohammad Humayun had married Lalman Khatoon, 40, sometime back. The couple had 10 children.

In the meanwhile, the man quit his first wife and married another woman. He was living with the second wife for some time.

On Sunday, the hapless Khatoom asked her husband to provide her him monthly maintenance allowance to take care of her children which irked him quite much.

In a fit of rage, the man ran tractor over his wife and killed her.

Reports said after killing his wife, the accused held a meeting with the villagers in a bid to hush up the case but the villagers instead informed the local police.

“We have recovered the body and sent it for postmortem,” local police station in-charge Sunil Kumar told the media on Monday.

He added that the police have registered a case against the accused and raids were on to arrest him.