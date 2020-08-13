Man rejects wife as she became pregnant after rape

PATNA—A man in Bihar has refused to keep his wife after she became pregnant following repeated sexual abuse by her maternal uncle. The accused has been absconding.

The bizarre incident took place at a village under Falka police station in Bihar’s Katihar district.

Police said the 20-year-old victim had been staying with her maternal grandfather as her parents were no more.

Recently, her maternal grandfather married her to a boy in neigbouring Purnia district but the girl had been staying with her maternal uncle.

According to a complaint petition registered with the police, she was repeatedly raped by her maternal uncle who threw her out of his home when she became pregnant.

However,, when she reached her husband’s suband’s home to stay with him, he refused to accept him.

“You should better stay with the one whose child you are carrying in your womb,” husband was quoted as teeing the hapless girl by a local newspaper.

The victim has registered a case against five persons, including her maternal uncle for raping and impregnating her.

“We are conducting raids to arrest the accused persons,” a local police official Sunil Kumar Mandal told the media on Thursday.