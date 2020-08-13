The Bihar Post

Man rejects wife as she became pregnant after rape

BiharCrimeOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
Gaya gang-rape victim paraded through streets on village court's order, BJP condemns
52

PATNA—A man in Bihar has refused to keep his wife after she became pregnant following repeated sexual abuse by her maternal uncle. The accused has been absconding.

The bizarre incident took place at a village under Falka police station in Bihar’s Katihar district.

- Sponsored -

Police said the 20-year-old victim had been staying with her maternal grandfather as her parents were no more.

Recently, her maternal grandfather married her to a boy in neigbouring Purnia district but the girl had been staying with her maternal uncle.

You May Like this also

Covid-19 patient dies while being…

Bihar Post Desk

Youth stabs sister to death after she…

Bihar Post Desk

According to a complaint petition registered with the police, she was repeatedly raped by her maternal uncle who threw her out of his home when she became pregnant.

However,, when she reached her husband’s suband’s home to stay with him, he refused to accept him.

“You should better stay with the one whose child you are carrying in your womb,” husband was quoted as teeing the hapless girl by a local newspaper.

The victim has registered a case against five persons, including her maternal uncle for raping and impregnating her.

“We are conducting raids to arrest the accused persons,” a local police official Sunil Kumar Mandal told the media on Thursday.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5711 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Daredevil criminals found staying in…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish takes extra care to meet flood…

Bihar Post Desk

Centre shows rare alacrity in handing…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,328

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More