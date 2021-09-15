Man refuses to return Rs5.5 lakh credited to his account by bank error, arrested

PATNA—A man in Bihar was arrested after he refused to return Rs5.50 lakh (Rs0.5 million) to the bank accidentally transferred to his bank account.

Ranjit Das, a resident of Bakhtiyarpur village in Khagaria district, got elated after finding the huge amount in his bank account with Mansi branch of the Gramin Bank.

Presuming it to be the money having been sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the first installment of Rs15 lakh (Rs1.5 million) as promised by him, the man hurriedly withdrew the cash and spent it on buying various domestic articles and clearing the debt.

His problem began, after the bank called him up to return the cash saying this was sent to his account by mistake. He refused to return the cash despite repeated requests.

Each time the bank official called, he kept on telling them that the amount had been credited by the PM and that he would not return the same. Eventually, the bank registered a case against him after which he was arrested.

“I was very happy when I received the money in March this year. I thought this could be the first installment of Rs15 lakh as promised by the Prime Minister and spent it but now the bank authorities are asking me to return the money,” Das told the media.

He expressed helplessness over returning the amount. “I didn’t have a single penny with me. How can I return?” he asked.