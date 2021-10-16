Man reaches temple lying prostrate after wife wins elections

PATNA—A man in Bihar reached a local temple covering the distance between his home and the house of the deity lying prostrate after his wife won the elections for the post of Mukhia (village council chief).

Kalyan Singh, a resident of Gidhaur block in Jamui district, had taken a vow to go to the temple bowing down right from his home if his wife won the elections for Mukhiya.

As his wife Anjani Singh was finally declared a winner after the counting of votes, the man covered the distance between his home and the temple lying prostrate on Friday to fulfill his promise,. The act of the man has now become a talk of the town.

Bihar is holding elections to elect 2.55 lakh panchayat representatives: They include 8,072 mukhiyas, 1,13,307 panchayat members, 11,104 panchayat samiti members, 1160 zila parishad members, 8,072 gram kutchery sarpanch and 1,13,307 gram kutchery panchs.