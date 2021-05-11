The Bihar Post

Man pays a heavy price for holding wedding function during Covid time, four die

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A man in Bihar had to pay a heavy price for organizing wedding ceremony at the time of COVID-19 pandemic—he has lost four members of his family in a period of 20 days.

Vipin Chaudhary, a resident of Mirzapur locality in Darbhanga district, had invited guests to attend the wedding of his youngest daughter which was soleminsed on April 16.

Several relatives attended the wedding, ignoring the Covid protocols and enjoyed the occasion. But that has proved disastrous now.

Chaudhary has now lost four key members of his family to COVID-19 so far. They include his grandson, nephew, father-in-law and another close kin.

The man now repents his act of holding such function in the midst of surging coronavirus infection.

