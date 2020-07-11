Man hires shooters to kill wife after falling in love with prettier sister-in-law

PATNA—A man from India’s Bihar state took loan from bank to hire contract killers to kill his wife and marry his prettier sister-in-law.

The horrible incident took place in Phulwarisharif locality of Patna on Thursday evening.

Shambhu Rajak told the police that he was returning to his home on a bike along with wife and two little daughters on the fateful evening when two criminals came close to him and shot his wife dead after minor altercation.

He also told the police that the criminals were riding a blue-coloured bike but during investigation the police didn’t find any such bike when they scanned all the CCTV installed in the areas.

Subsequently, the police seized his mobile phone but it was found switched off since Wednesday night. His mobile CDR details, however, showed that he had been frequently chatting with his sister-in-law.

During extensive quizzing, the man later confessed he got his wife killed by two contract killers since she was dull and unable to bear male child. He said he wanted to have a son and so wished to marry his prettier sister-in-law.

The accused also said he hired the contract killers for Rs2.5 lakh but since he had n money, he took loan from the bank to give advance to the shooters. The police have also arrested both the shooters and seized their bike.