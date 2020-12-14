The Bihar Post

Man hands wife to gamblers after losing her in a bet

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A man from Bihar handed his wife to the gamblers after he placed her on bet and eventually lost.

The incident took place in Bhagalpur district of Bihar last month but came to light only Sunday after the victim registered a case with the police.

Police said the man was trying his luck in the gamble when he lost all cash and valuables. Eventually, he placed his wife on the bet and much to his shock, he lost her well.

With pressures coming from the gamblers to fulfill his promise, he handed his wife to the gamblers who allegedly raped her by turn.

The police have arrested her husband while raids are on to nab the other accused persons.

“We acted promptly in the case soon after receiving the complaint and have arrested her husband. The other accused persons will be caught soon,” Bhagalpur district senior SP Aashish Bharti told the media on Monday.

