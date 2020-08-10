Man goes emotional after dog saves his life from deadly Cobra by sacrificing its own life

PATNA—A dog saved its master by paying with its own life in Bihar in an incident which has become a talk of the town.

The bizarre incident took place in Bihpur block of Bhagalpur district on Monday.

Garav Kumar moved into his house garden and called in his dog when he woke up in the morning today.

As the dog whom he lovingly addressed as Lucy didn’t respond to his repeated calls, he got anxious and went on searching for it.

It was then that he found Lucy lying dead in the garden and a big Cobra also lying lifeless close by.

Apparently, the dog had fought a pitched battle with the Cobra which tried to enter inside the home but the dog didn’t allow the snake enter inside and killed it although in the process, it laid down its own life.

“I don’t know how to pay this debt. Lucy has saved our lives by paying with its own life,” Gaurav said.