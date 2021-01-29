The Bihar Post

Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in Bihar

PATNA—A man has been sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl in Bihar.

The additional district and sessions judge, Ara also imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on the 22-year-old Dilip Kumar. Both the convict and the victim were co-villagers.

According to the police, the man entered the house of the victim in April 2019 while her parents were away and raped the girl.

In a related development, a court in Nalanda district awarded three-year imprisonment to a boy for raping a six-year-old girl while concluding the trial in record nine days.

The 16-year-old boy had taken the victim, daughter of his own cousin, to his house and raped her in July last year, according to victim mother.

