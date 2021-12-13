The Bihar Post

Man forces Bihar villagers to lick spit after losing elections, arrested

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Police in Bihar have arrested a man who forced villagers to lick their spit after they didn’t vote for them, leading to his defeat in the just-concluded panchayat elections (village council polls).

The police arrested Balwant Singh from Amba block area in Aurangabad district after a video of the accused forcing villagers to lick their spit, hitting them with his shoes and making castiest remarks went viral in social media.

The accused had fought elections for the post of Mukhiya from Dumri panchayat but he lost, leaving him angry.

“The matter came to light when a video went viral on social media in which the accused is purportedly shown forcing some people to lick the ground after spitting on it, hitting them with shoes and hurling expletives that made reference to their caste,” a police official Shiv Kumar Rao was quoted as telling PTI on Monday.

He said veracity was being examined of the video in which the accused can be heard complaining “all of you drank up liquor gifted by me, but still did not vote for me”.
Strangely, Bihar has banned sale and consumption of liquor more than five years back.

 

