Man fakes children’s death to get back wife, lands in police lock-up

By Bihar Post Desk
A bizarre move by a man to stage deaths of his two children in a bid to call back his angry wife has landed him in police lockup.

Ajay Gaud, a resident of Malad areas in Mumbai, was very much upset after his wife left him two years back annoyed at his behavior. However, his two children were staying with him.

A couple of days back, the man devised a novel plan to call back his wife living with her parents.

Under part of this plan, the man wrapped his eight-year-old son with a coffin and placed a wreath of flowers on his body. Then, he took snaps of his 13-year-old daughter putting a noose around her neck and sent both these photographs to his wife, local media reported today.

Even before his wife could return, the man was trying to forcibly “place noose” around the neck of his daughter for the second time on Saturday when he screamed for help.

Hearing her alarms, the local residents rushed to spot and saved the girl before informing the police.

“The accused created a fake story of the death of the son and daughter to call back his wife. We have arrested the man,” Kurar police station inspector Prakash Bele told the media today.

The police said the man was an alcoholic who had been assaulting his wife and children under the influence of liquor.

