The Bihar Post

Man ends life unable to bear separation from wife

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
suicide, wife separation, Bihar, Patna, Bihar News REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
43

PATNA—A man in Bihar ended his life after his wife refused to stay with him despite his repeated requests.

Sakaldeo Rai, a resident of Danapur block in Patna, was married to Rinku Kumari 10 years back, and the couple had three children.

- Sponsored -

A couple of days, they quarrelled over some issues after which his wife left for her parents’ home.

You May Like this also

A village in India’s Bihar state…

Bihar Post Desk

Finance department official suspended…

Bihar Post Desk

The man, a driver by profession, visited his father-in-law’s home soon and tried to persuade her, requesting her to return with him but she refused.

Angry youth then returned to his home and ended his life by hanging from the roof, family members told the police.

The police handed over the body after post mortem.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5614 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar undergoes Covid-19…

Bihar Post Desk

Punishment & reward: Bihar to…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar Robber who looted bank with finger…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,280

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More