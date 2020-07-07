Man ends life unable to bear separation from wife

PATNA—A man in Bihar ended his life after his wife refused to stay with him despite his repeated requests.

Sakaldeo Rai, a resident of Danapur block in Patna, was married to Rinku Kumari 10 years back, and the couple had three children.

- Sponsored -

A couple of days, they quarrelled over some issues after which his wife left for her parents’ home.

The man, a driver by profession, visited his father-in-law’s home soon and tried to persuade her, requesting her to return with him but she refused.

Angry youth then returned to his home and ended his life by hanging from the roof, family members told the police.

The police handed over the body after post mortem.