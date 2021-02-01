Man ends life after wife leaves for parent’s home

PATNA—None had imagined a love story will end up in disaster!

A man in Bihar ended his life after his wife left for her parent’s home following minor disputes in the family. The shocking incident took place in Katihar district on Sunday night.

- Sponsored -

Ajay Kumar, 25, an engineer by profession, had entered into love marriage with a local girl about a year ago.

Soon after marriage, distrust and confusion crept into their marital life and they began quarreling over one petty issue or the other, media reports said.

They fell out again about a fortnight back after which his wife left for her parents’ home. Subsequently, he began calling up his wife to return home soon but she ignored.

Eventually, he didn’t separation for long and committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling. The police are investigating the case.