Man ends life after wife gives birth to baby girl; woman dies of heart attack

A man in India committed suicide after his wife gave birth to a baby girl, amply explaining how gender discrimination has been awful.

The incident took place in Gautamnagar, around 130km south of Agartala in south Tripura district over the weekend.

Supriya Das, 23, had given birth to a baby girl a couple of days back but her husband was not happy as he wanted a male baby and hence admonished his wife, police said.

“This led to severe quarrels between the couple after which the man ended his life by setting himself on fire,” a police officer told the local media on Tuesday.

The woman could not bear this shock and she too died of heart attack some time later.

Neighbours said that Supriya’s mother-in-law constantly scolded the woman since the birth of the girl child, saying “birth of a girl is ominous for a family”, as per the report.