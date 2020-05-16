The Bihar Post

Man commits 90 thefts to please his three girlfriends

By TBP Desk
theft, Bihar thief, Kaimur, thefts for girlfriends, Bihar, Bihar News, Bihar Post The arrested accused before the police
20

PATNA—A man has found committing as many as 90 thefts in Bihar just to please his three girlfriends. The police have arrested the man.

Police said the man identified as Jitan Bind, 20, a resident of Kaimur district, had robbed off the sleep of the local administration.

He had been frequently stealing bikes, mobile phones and ornaments to provide financial support to his girlfriends.

Acting on a tip-off, the police reached out to the thief as a mobile customer and arrested the accused on Thursday.

The accused had been committing crime since 2017 and had become a major headache for the police of two states in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, he revealed he was involved in a as many 90 incidents of thefts which he committed to lead a luxurious life and provide financial support to his three girlfriends.

Acting on his information, the police also recovered 185 mobile phones which he had buried in a ditch.

“The man had been committing crimes to please his girlfriends and show off his lavish lifestyle,” Kaimur district superintendent of police Dilnawaz Ahmad told the media on Saturday.

TBP Desk

