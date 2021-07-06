The Bihar Post

Man climbs atop electric pole after not being served fish for dinner, jailed

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A man in Bihar climbed atop an electric pole to kill himself after the wife didn’t serve him fish for dinner.

Police said Santosh Rai, a resident of Rupauli block in Purnia district, first climbed the electric pole on Sunday night angry at not served fish to eat.

As luck would have it, there was no electricity at the time. After much persuasion from local villagers ,he came down and was sent back home.

On Monday morning, he again climbed atop the electric pole after which the local villagers informed the police which reached the spot and arrested the youth. He has been sent to jail.

