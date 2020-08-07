Man chops off estranged wife’s head with battle axe on busy Bihar streets

PATNA—A man from India’s Bihar state dragged his estranged wife on the busy public street and then chopped off her head with a sharp edged weapon before surrendering himself in the nearest police station.

The blood-curdling incident took place in Buxur district on Friday, causing panic in the areas. The victim woman belonged to Pakur district of Jharkhand.

Reports said the couple had been staying separately for the past three years and the matter was in the court.

On Friday morning, they got involved in a verbal duel after which the accused Algu Yadav, 45, dragged his estranged wife Chandani Devi, 40, to the streets and attacked repeatedly on her head with a battle axe, ultimately chopping off her head.

After committing the crime, the accused rushed to local Brahmpur police station and surrendered before the police.

Witnesses said the local villagers didn’t dare to go near the accused ad he had been brandishing the battle axe and also threatening to attack them as well.

The couple had got married seven years back but barely few years after wedding, dispute crept into their relations and they had been staying separately.

After her separation, the hapless woman had been working in a local mall to stay alive and also fighting the case in the court seeking maintenance allowance.

She refused to withdraw the case despite her husband promising to accept her, causing more bitterness in their relations.