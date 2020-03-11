Man chops elder brother to death for playing ‘Holi’ with his wife

PATNA—A man in Bihar chopped his elder brother to death just because he smeared colors on the face of his wife during Holi, known as the festival of colours.

The bizarre incident took place under Warisaliganj police station in Nawada district on Tuesday, the day when Holi was celebrated across the state.

- Sponsored -

Trouble broke out soon after Vipin Manjhi smeared colours and gulal on the face of his younger brother’s wife. Manjhi’s younger brother Karku Manjhi registered strong protest over such act.

Realising his mistake, Vipin rushed to the house of his younger brother to tender his apology when the latter hit his neck with a sharp-edged weapon and killed him.

The police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. The accused is absconding.

ALSO READ: