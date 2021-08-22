The Bihar Post

Man bitten to death tying safety band to snakes he rescued

BiharOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
snake, Saran, snake charmer, bihar
The snake biting man in his toe
32

PATNA—A man was bitten to death while tying safety band around the tail of a snake whom he had rescued and been taking care of at his home for months.

Reports said Manmohan, 25, a resident of Shitalpur village in Saran district, reached the residence of his sister on the occasion of Rakhsa Bandhan and asked her to tie safety thread to two snakes while holding their tails in his hands.

- Sponsored -

Even as he was trying to control the snakes, one of them came near him and bit him in his left leg. He died soon thereafter.

You May Like this also

COVID-19: Online classes badly impact…

Bihar Post Desk

Caste Census: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar…

Bihar Post Desk

snake, Saran, snake charmer, bihar

According to local villagers, the victim was a famous snake charmer in the locality and had caught several snakes from their houses.

He was keeping the snakes at home and taking care of for years but on Sunday, he was bitten to death by one such reptile.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6413 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar govt announces to give Rs15,000 to…

Bihar Post Desk

Schools under floodwater: After…

Bihar Post Desk

Conflicts come to fore in ruling JD-U as…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,462

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More