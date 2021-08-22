Man bitten to death tying safety band to snakes he rescued

PATNA—A man was bitten to death while tying safety band around the tail of a snake whom he had rescued and been taking care of at his home for months.

Reports said Manmohan, 25, a resident of Shitalpur village in Saran district, reached the residence of his sister on the occasion of Rakhsa Bandhan and asked her to tie safety thread to two snakes while holding their tails in his hands.

- Sponsored -

Even as he was trying to control the snakes, one of them came near him and bit him in his left leg. He died soon thereafter.

According to local villagers, the victim was a famous snake charmer in the locality and had caught several snakes from their houses.

He was keeping the snakes at home and taking care of for years but on Sunday, he was bitten to death by one such reptile.