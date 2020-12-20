Man allegedly killed by wife barely a week after wedding

PATNA—A newly-wed bride has been taken into custody and is being quizzed by the police after she was accused of murdering her husband barely a week after the marriage.

Shyamji Shah, a resident of West Champaran district, had entered into the marriage with the girl only week.

On Sunday, the man was found with his throat slit and lying in a pool of blood when his mother went to his bedroom to wake him up.

Reports said after seeing her mother-in-law, the bride tried to flee the scene but was ultimately caught by local villagers.

“We have taken the woman into custody and she is being interrogated,” local SP Upendra Nath Verma told the media on Sunday.