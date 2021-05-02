The Bihar Post

Mamata-led Trinamool Congress headed for massive win in Bengal

IndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Exit poll predictions part of larger conspiracy to 'manipulate or replace EVMs': Mamata
28

KOLKATA-The Trinamool Congress (TMC) headed by chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee is headed for a massive victory in West Bengal in a huge blow to BJP which invested all energies to dethrone the ruling party. 

The TMC was leading over 219 seats in the 292-member Bengal assembly against the BJP which had established a lead over 75 seats, according to media reports.

- Sponsored -

Mamata’s performance was historic given the fact that her party managed to win 11 seats more than it had won in the last 2016 assembly polls-the best performance so far.

You May Like this also

Wave of jubilation sweeps Bihar as Lalu…

Bihar Post Desk

Offices of top political parties shut in…

Bihar Post Desk

Her performance also becomes significant in the sense that the both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah invested their all energies and focussed their full attention on Bengal poll campaign amid massive COVID-19 surge in the country when the daily Covid cases topped four lakh.

While the PM addressed around 20 rallies, Shah held no less than 70 election rallies in various corners of Bengal yet they failed to put up good performance in the elections.

A wounded Mamata singlehandedly countered a galaxy of top BJP leaders in the campaign. Not only that the BJP alos lured scores of TMC leaders to the party and gave them tickets but the end result was quite disappointing, experts say.

So, what went wrong for the BJP? Those familiar with the Bengal politics and culture affirm that the PM’s move to frequently address Mamata as “Didi O Didi” at his rallies hugely annoyed the Bengal voters who eventually voted in favour of the TMC.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6162 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

COVID-19 patient dies in ambulance as…

Bihar Post Desk

Bike which led to lynching of Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar to bulldoze 10 government schools…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,371

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More