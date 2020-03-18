Major initiatives by Bihar govt to prevent spread of Corona virus

PATNA: The state government in Bihar on Wednesday ordered closure of all shopping malls, Gymnasium, SPA and Swimming pools till March 31 in a bid to prevent spread of the deadly Corona virus which has brought the world to a grinding halt.

The government issued the order for restricting the business activities by invoking the Bihar Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19, Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1697. On March 17, the state government had declared Corona an “Epidemic Disease”.

- Sponsored -

The government also ordered that all major shops, restaurants in the state of Bihar be disinfected daily and shall also make provisions for availability of ample number of hand sanitizers at main entrance and individual shops for visitors.

“All entry should be allowed only after cleaning of hands with hand sanitizers,” the order said.

The government also restricted all gathering including family mass gathering (except marriages) to a maximum of 50 persons till March 31.

Till date, a total of 354 passengers who have returned from corona affected countries after January 15, 2020 have been identified by State Surveillance system and kept under home quarantine.

Much to the relief of the state government no confirmed corona virus case has been reported from Bihar so far.