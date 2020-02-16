Madly in love with animals, birds, Bihar villager turns home into ‘zoo’

PATNA: A man in Bihar has turned his home into a “zoo” such is his affection towards animals and birds.

Neq Mohammad who hails from Khodanagar locality in Motihari town, district headquarters of East Champaran, has been deeply in love with the animals so much so that animals and birds roam freely in his house. Right now, he has 32 animals and 59 birds.

What is interesting, he has named each animals and bird after name of human beings and they instantly respond once he calls them by name.

He calls Mithu-Sithu and rabbits come rushing to him. He calls Munmun-Chunmun and goats rush near him. So are ducks, pigeons and parrots.

“I spend at least three hours every day with them. I feel comfort in their company…I can’t live without them. They are source of my life,” says Neq Mohammad who runs a medicine shop.

Animal husbandry official Dr Narendra Kumar says animals understand the language of love and get attracted towards the persons who call them by the same name repeatedly or shows affection towards them.

“What Neq Mohammad is doing is wonderful,” said Dr Kumar.