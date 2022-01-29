The Bihar Post

Madarsa comments trigger fresh conflicts between ruling NDA partners in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A fresh war of words has begun between BJP and JD-U now over the issue of Madarsas even as the tension continues in the ruling NDA in Bihar over various issues.

At least, two BJP ministers have questioned the kind of teaching being imparted to students in Madarsas and termed them as the “centres of anti-national activities”.

Minister for Forest and Environment Neeraj Kumar Babloo and Labour Resources Minister Jibesh Mishra have alleged that Madarsas were imparting anti-nationalist lessons at the cost of government funds.

JD-U leader and Education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary objected to such statements by the BJP ministers and described it unfair.

“Casting doubts on Madarsa education without any evidence is highly inappropriate,” the education minister told the TOI adding, “Children from minority communities are educated in Madarsas which fosters a sense of nationalism in them, further strengthening our society”.

Education minister added that apart from religious books, students in Madarsas are also taught NCERT-approved books.

The fresh development comes amid the JD-U and BJP already at loggerheads over various issues such comparing Emperor Ashoka with Aurangzeb, demand for caste-based census and special status for Bihar.

While the JD-U has been repeatedly seeking for caste-based census, BJP wants a legislation to check population boom first.

