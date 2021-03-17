Madan Lal’s son named Gaya Gladiators coach ahead of first edition of Bihar Cricket league

PATNA—The Gaya franchise has roped in Kunal Lal, son of legendary cricketer Madan Lal, as their head coach ahead of the first edition of Bihar Cricket league.

Along with Kunal Lal, Ashok Kumar has also been roped in as Strategy Coach for the team.

- Sponsored -

Kunal Lal, who is the Director of Cricket at Amenity Sports Academy as well as Madan Lal Cricket Academy has also coached at the Eastlake Junior Cricket Club and been a High-Performance Director at Australian Capital territory while Ashok Kumar is a level ‘A’ qualified coach from BCCI.

Capt Rashid Ali Khan, CEO & Owner of the franchise, said Kunal Lal and Ashok Kumar would prove to be assets for the team for their vast experience.

“When the search for coaches was on, Kunal and Ashok both were exactly what we wanted as they both have not only played the game at national and international levels but have also successfully coached various youngsters in the past.” Said Capt Rashid Ali Khan.

Khan added that both of them have been very crucial during the player selections and we are glad to have made such a good team.

“Kunal has a keen eye for young talent, while Ashok is very good with honing their talent.”

The team has been practicing at the Urja Stadium which is also their home-ground.