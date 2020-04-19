The Bihar Post

Look who is violating the lockdown order in Bihar—minister’s men!

By TBP Desk
PATNA—Police in Bihar have arrested a close aide of Bihar education minister Krishnandan Verma after he threw a grand “fish-rice” party at his residence during the lockdown.

The police arrested Pintu Yadav, private secretary of the minister, and registered cases against more than 30 persons, including sub-divisional police officer, block development officer and the circle officer after the story was highlighted in the media.

According to the report, Yadav had thrown a grand feast to the officials during the “Grih Pravesh” ceremony held at his Makhdumpur village in Jehanabad district on April 15. The party was given in utter violation of lockdown.

The police acted after the matter came to the knowledge of the DGP Gupteshwar Pandey who ordered for severe action against all the accused officials, media reports said on Sunday.

However, the incident explains how the people close to power have been openly violating the law. It is alleged more than 150 people had attended the party and enjoyed fish-rice party.

