Lockdown Relief: Special trains to ferry migrant workers, students back home

NEW DELHI—The Ministry of Home Affairs in a significant development has permitted the Indian railways to run special passengers trains to ferry stranded migrants, students, tourists, pilgrims and others back their homes.

The decision comes in the wake of the growing demands from various states such as Bihar, Kerala and Rajasthan to run special trains for the migrants as the buses are not enough to carry all of them.

According to an official report, there are more than 30 lakh (three million) people from Bihar stranded across various Indian states.

Reports said the railways will run Shramik Special trains after coordinating with states and union territories on the movement of people.

However, the passengers will be extensively screened and only those found asymptomatic will be allowed to board trains.