Lockdown no deterrent: Bihar man cycles 160 kM to buy medicines for his ailing father

PATNA—A man in Bihar cycled 160 km to buy medicines for his ailing father from Patna as all kinds of transport services currently remain suspended due to lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

80-year-old Mohammad Usman, a resident of Nardiganj Bazar locality in Nawada district, had been suffering from heart problem for long but of late his condition deteriorated after his medicines prescribed by the doctor had run short.

As local medicine shops remained closed and his condition continued deteriorating by the day, his son Mohammad Irfan Ashraf decided to do something for his father.

The other day, Ashraf picked up his rickety cycle and went out searching for his father’s medicines hopping from one medical shop to another.

Eventually, he found the medicines at a medical store at Fatuha in Patna district, some 160 km from Nawada, and bought them to save his father’s life.

“Policemen continued inquiring me about the purpose of moving on roads during lockdown but when they came to know about my urgency, they let me go,” Ashraf said.

A similar incident had been reported from Jehanabad district where an old man walked 40 km on foot to purchase his medicines from a medical store. He had been diagnosed with diabetes.