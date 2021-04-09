The Bihar Post

‘Lockdown-like’ restrictions imposed in Bihar as Covid cases spiral out of control

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
lockdown, covid lockdown, covid restrictions, Bihar, school closure, night curfews, Nitish Kumar, Bihar, Bihar news, Covid, coronavirus
Nitish holding a meeting with officials in Patna on Friday
Courtesy: PRD/BIhar
77

PATNA—The state government in Bihar on Friday enforced “lockdown-like restrictions” in the state in its frantic bid to check spread of coronavirus infections in the state.

Under parts of the plan, the state government today extended the closure of all schools for another one week till April 18.

- Sponsored -

All religious places too have been shut till April 30.

Similarly, all business establishments have been allowed to function only till 7 in the evening.

You May Like this also

Bihar judge hands out unique B’day…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish to hold meeting with DMs as…

Bihar Post Desk

Surprisingly, however, restaurants, dhabas and hotels have been allowed to function with 25 percent of the seating capacity.

Cinema halls and public transport too have been told to function with 50 per cent occupancy while only 35 per cent attendance has been allowed in government offices.

The decisions were taken after a high-level meeting held by chief minister Nitish Kumar in his office on Friday evening.

“No discussion has been made over complete lockdown although we discussed about night curfew for which any decision will be taken later,” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar told the media on Friday evening.

Bihar reported a total of 2,174 cases on Friday, including 661 from Patna. This is the first time that the Covid cases have crossed 2,000 in Bihar.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6128 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

COVID-19: Bihar rules out enforcing…

Bihar Post Desk

Six children burnt alive as thatched…

Bihar Post Desk

Judge acquits teenager of assault after…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,861

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More