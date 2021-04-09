‘Lockdown-like’ restrictions imposed in Bihar as Covid cases spiral out of control

PATNA—The state government in Bihar on Friday enforced “lockdown-like restrictions” in the state in its frantic bid to check spread of coronavirus infections in the state.

Under parts of the plan, the state government today extended the closure of all schools for another one week till April 18.

All religious places too have been shut till April 30.

Similarly, all business establishments have been allowed to function only till 7 in the evening.

Surprisingly, however, restaurants, dhabas and hotels have been allowed to function with 25 percent of the seating capacity.

Cinema halls and public transport too have been told to function with 50 per cent occupancy while only 35 per cent attendance has been allowed in government offices.

The decisions were taken after a high-level meeting held by chief minister Nitish Kumar in his office on Friday evening.

“No discussion has been made over complete lockdown although we discussed about night curfew for which any decision will be taken later,” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar told the media on Friday evening.

Bihar reported a total of 2,174 cases on Friday, including 661 from Patna. This is the first time that the Covid cases have crossed 2,000 in Bihar.