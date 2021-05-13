Lockdown extended for another 10 days in Bihar for its ‘positive impact’

PATNA—The Bihar government on Thursday extended the lockdown for another 10 days in the state, citing “positive impact” of the imposition.

The lockdown which was initially enforced on May 6 will not continue till May 29.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar himself announced extension of the lockdown through his Tweeter handle on Thursday even before the expiry of the first phase of lockdown on May 16.

“Reviewed the lockdown with cabinet colleagues and officials. It has left positive impact and hence, it has been decided to extend it for another 10 days,” the chief minister tweeted on Thursday.

The state government was prompted to extend the lockdown after being informed about its positive impact in tackling surging COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to an official report, the Covid infection rate came down to 8.82 percent on May 12 from earlier 15.58 percent in the past one week during the lockdown period—a fall of magnificent seven percent.

As per the data, the Covid infection rate showed a frequent downward trend in the state the moment the lockdown was enforced.

The state reported a total of 74 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 3,503. The first Covid case was reported in March 2000.