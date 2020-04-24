Lockdown Effect: Wedding procession staying at Bihar bride’s home for 35 days!

PATNA—A bride family in Bihar is caught in a peculiar situation.

For the past 35 days, the family is forced to give adequate treatment to a group of wedding guests who stay at bride home due to suspension all transport services as a result of nationwide lockdown.

A wedding procession had arrived at Mathia village in Bihar’s East Champaran district from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on March 20 to solemnise the marriage of Salma with Abid.

Salma’s father Anwarul Miyan was on cloud nine when the wedding procession which comprised 30 members arrived at his home to perform the wedding. He left no stone unturned to offer royal treatment to the guests with delicious foods and respects.

However, right on the day when the wedding procession was to return, nationwide lockdown was enforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This left the guests make forcible stay at bride’s home since all kinds of transport services, from trains to buses, stood suspended overnight. Since they the entire wedding procession has been staying at bride’s home.

The bride family hoped the lockdown will come to an end on April 14 but suffered another setback when it was further extended to May 3.

Initially, the family tried to arrange foods at his own level but as he faced food crisis due to lockdown, he sought helps from the neighbours and village council officials. But now all have expressed their helplessness to extend further help to the family.

“We are indeed caught in a critical situation. We don’t know how to serve the guests who are stuck at my home. Initially our neighbours and village council members helped me but now they maintaining distance from me,” said a sullen Anwarul.

“The situation is such that for the past 10 days, I am able to serve food to the guests only once in 24 hours,” he said.

Local block development officer Raghvendra Tripathi has assured to provide all help to the girl’s father who works as a tailor in Mumbai.

“We have got this information and are trying to provide all helps to the man in crisis,” Tripathi told the local media on Friday.