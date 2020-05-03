Lockdown effect: Unable to pay heavy truck loan, couple kill self one by one in Bihar

PATNA—A couple in Bihar ended their lives following a minor dispute over how to pay back loan they had taken to purchase a truck. The family had been pushed to the brink due to lockdown as a result of Covide-19 outbreak.

Police said the couple identified as Ramesh Shah, 35 and Suman Devi, 32, residents of Maricharam village under Sari police station in Vaishali district, had taken a loan of Rs5 lakh from local women self help groups to buy a truck.

The couple had good income from the truck business and had been paying the loans on time but suddenly faced hardships when the lockdown was enforced from the midnight of on March 24 and their income got dried up soon thereafter.

They came under tension after the lenders began putting pressures on them seeking payment of the loan installments. On Saturday night, they had quarrel over the issue after which they took the extreme step.

“The couple had bitter quarrels over the loan issue last night after which the woman set herself on fire. After her death, her husband too ended his life,” Sarai police station in-charge Sunita Kumari told by phone on Sunday. The man committed suicide by hanging from a tree.

The couple’s suicide has left their two minor sons, 10-year-old Prince Kumar and seven-year-old Sunny Kumar who were enrolled in a local private school, orphaned.

Lockdown has left thousands of poor jobless in the state and the hapless villagers are committing suicide out of desperation.

Last month, a 35-year-old youth had ended his life after being pushed out of job as a result of corona lockdown.

The youth Dhananjay Kumar, a resident of Jagdeo Path locality in Bihar’s capital of Patna, had got the job in a networking company after much effort but very soon he was asked to go due to lockdown.

This brought him under severe depression and eventually he committed suicide by hanging from the ventilator of his bathroom, according to family members. The incident took place on April 20.