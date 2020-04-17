The Bihar Post

Lockdown 2.0: Hindu youth donates blood to save Muslim woman battling for life at Darbhanga hospital

PATNA—Setting a new example of communal harmony, a Hindu youth in Bihar saved the life of a Muslim woman by donating his blood at this critical time when the lockdown has forced the people stay indoors.

The heart-warming incident took place at a hospital in Darbhanga district on April 15.

Family members were eagerly awaiting good news from Mahbeez Fatima, a resident of Alinagar locality in Darbhanga district, who was pregnant but she suddenly suffered miscarriage.

Subsequently, she bled profusely leaving her in a critical situation. As her condition deteriorated very fast, the doctors asked the patient’s attendants to immediately arrange for at least four units of blood to save her life.

Anxious family members called up everyone, from their own family members to local politicians, for help but none came to their support.

Eventually they contacted Jeevan Rakshak, a private organisation donating blood to the needy.

Soon after getting the information, a member of the team Raushan Nayak rushed out of his home to donate blood but faced lots of difficulties on way due to lockdown.

Despite facing all the hurdles on way and earning ire of the cops, he rushed to the hospital and donated his blood. Thus could be saved the life of the woman.

“We can’t forget his help in whole of our life time. He has saved the life of my family,” one of the woman’s family members Mohammad Ali said.

“I have no word to express my gratitude. He has proved humanity is still alive,” he added.

