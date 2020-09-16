LJP suggests BJP to contest on more seats than JDU in Bihar

PATNA—LJP president Chirag Paswan has suggested the BJP to contest on more seats than the JD-U’s in Bihar assembly polls.

Chirag made this suggestion during his meeting with BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Wednesday, media reports said today.

- Sponsored -

“Chirag Paswan met Nadda on Tuesday and suggested to him that the BJP should be fighting on more seats than the Kumar-led JD-U,” said news agency PTI quoting LJP sources.

Nitish Kumar has been pressing for contesting elections on more seats than the BJP citing his party tally in the Bihar assembly.

According to media reports, the BJP parliamentary board at its meeting held in Delhi today also unanimously decided to field candidates on 143 seats in Bihar and authorized the party chief to take a final decision over the issue.