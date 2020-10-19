The Bihar Post

LJP fields transgender from a key north Bihar seat

PATNA—For the first time, a political party has given a ticket to a eunuch or transgender to contest assembly elections in Bihar.

Ram Darshan Prasad alias Munna Kinner has been fielded by the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) from Hathua assembly seat in Gopalganj district.

“My focus will be to give respect to the all sections of the society,” said Prasad who won the elections for district council earlier.

He had been contesting election since 2005 as an Independent candidate but this is the first time that any political party from the state had given him the ticket.

Prasad hails from Selar Kalan village which is also the native village of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi.

