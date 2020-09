LJP considering about fielding candidates against JD-U in Bihar polls

PATNA—Key NDA ally, LJP is seriously considering about fielding candidates against JD-U in upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

The LJP is headed by Chirag Paswan, son of Dalit icon from Bihar Ram Vilas Paswan.

In 2015 Bihar polls, the LJP had contested on 42 seats but this time JD-U is not in a mood spare so any seats, leading to conflicts between two NDA partners.